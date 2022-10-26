Rufina "Ina"/"Auntie Fina" Taijeron Tainatongo, of Piti, died Oct. 12 at the age of 85. Mass is being celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and at 9 a.m. Sunday at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, Piti. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 11 at the Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, Piti. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., followed by interment at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.

