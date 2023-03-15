Rufino Gozum Aquino, of Yigo, died March 7 at the age of 73. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:45 a.m. March 15 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at noon. Cremation service will follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

