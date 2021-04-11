Ruperto Perez Jr., of Dededo, died on April 5 at the age of 82. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 14 at Guam United Methodist Church, located on Route 15 near Eagles Field in Mangilao. Memorial Mass will follow from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries