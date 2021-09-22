Rustico N. "Rusty" Ignacio, of Dededo, died on Sept. 17 at the age of 83. Viewing and last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-noon on Sept. 27 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level) Dededo. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

