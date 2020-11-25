Rusty Martin, of Toto, died Oct. 29 at the age of 32. Last respects will be held from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 27 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 28 at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, Nimitz Hill, Piti.
