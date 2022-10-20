Ruth “Ruthie” Cruz Barnes, of Dededo, died October 18 at the age of 64. Mass is offered at 6 p.m. nightly (No Mass on Thursday) and at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao. On the 9th night,October 26. After 6 p.m. mass, rosary will be at 7 p.m. followed by dinner at the residence of uncle Jake and Tina Barnes in Chalan Pago address: 165I Chalan Inda, Pago Bay Chalan Pago. Last respects will be held from 9 – 11 a.m. November 5 at ADA’S Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Sånta Rita-Sumai. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.
Ruth Cruz Barnes
Tags
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Guam man a key witness in Trump scandal
- Missing woman found dead
- 'Expired food': GEB chairman confirms giveaways trashed
- 'We can't just stop you because you're Chinese'
- Judge: Drugs seized by GPD in 'unlawful search'
- Woman accused in Jerry Kitchen crash asserts speedy trial right
- Man accused of trespass 'really needed a cigarette'
- 'The only gift I can give'
- Witness: Drug deal set up before shooting
- Benavente: No pressure ahead of Australia fight
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
All Points Bulletin
- Capt. Timothy Santos
- Robert Underwood
I really cannot take another elected official who lies with impunity. The latest misrepresentation came by Sen. Moylan as quoted in The Guam D… Read more‘Integrity matters to most people’
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In