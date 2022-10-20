Ruth “Ruthie” Cruz Barnes, of Dededo, died October 18 at the age of 64. Mass is offered at 6 p.m. nightly (No Mass on Thursday) and at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao. On the 9th night,October 26. After 6 p.m. mass, rosary will be at 7 p.m. followed by dinner at the residence of uncle Jake and Tina Barnes in Chalan Pago address: 165I Chalan Inda, Pago Bay Chalan Pago. Last respects will be held from 9 – 11 a.m. November 5 at ADA’S Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Sånta Rita-Sumai. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

