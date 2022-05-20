Ruth Klewei Siles, fondly known as Auntie Ruth, died May 16. Family viewing will be held from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Last respects will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 26, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

