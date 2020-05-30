Ruth San Miguel Borja, of Toto, died May 23 at the age of 64. Funeral service will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, June 4, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6 at The Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Toto. Interment will follow at 11 a.m. at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries