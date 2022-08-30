Ruth "Mama Ruth" Susan Mafnas Maysho, of Talo'fo'fo', died August 19 at the age of 59. Nightly rosaries will take place at 7 p.m. via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84586387226pwd=Y1ZaMDJtaEk0ckNkU0JaRXUzbUxmdz09 Viewing and last respects may be paid on September 13 from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. at 120 Jose P. Cruz St., Talo'fo'fo'. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Miguel Church, Talo'fo'fo'. Interment services will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang Barrigada.

