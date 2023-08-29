Ryan Evan Estella, of Dededo, passed away Aug. 19 at the age of 43. Rosary is being prayed weekdays after 6 p.m. Mass, and weekends after 5 p.m. Mass at Santa Barbara Church, Dededo. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Sept. 8 at the lower level Santa Barbara Church. Interment services will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

