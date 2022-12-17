Sabina "Charito" M. Catbagan, of Dededo, died Dec. 9 at the age of 87. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level), Dededo. Last respects will be held from 11:15 a.m.-noon at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada, followed by interment at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

