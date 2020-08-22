Saeko I. Tornito, of Dededo, died Aug. 18 at the age of 88. Private funeral service will be held on from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 28. Interment service will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.
