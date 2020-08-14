Sairong Rengiil Wong, also known as “Sai," of Barrigada, died July 31 at the age of 71. Mass of Intention is being said daily at San Vicente/San Roke Church in Barrigada. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 21 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente/San Roke Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

