Sal “Adoy” Jabonillo Guyal, of Dededo, died Dec. 3 at the age of 87. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level), Dededo. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

