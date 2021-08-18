Sally Anitok Jashua, of Dededo, died on Aug. 2 at the age of 47. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Memorial service will commence at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Tiguac Cemetery in Nimitz Hill.
