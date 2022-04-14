Sally Pama Casasiempre, of Dededo, died April 10 at the age of 72. Mass of Intention is offered nightly at 6 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo (lower level). Viewing and last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon April 21 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Interment will follow immediately at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

