Sam Dela Rosa Taylor, familian Chamu, of Mangilao, died Feb. 6 at the age of 49. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 5:30 p.m. daily at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Toto. Family rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m. nightly via Zoom. Meeting ID 889 9159 1808 Passcode: SAM. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon March 1 at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

