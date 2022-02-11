Sam Dela Rosa Taylor, familian Chamu, of Mangilao, died recently at the age of 49. Mass of Intention is being offered at 5:30 p.m. daily at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Toto. Family rosary will be said nightly at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Meeting ID 889 9159 1808 Passcode: SAM. Services will be announced at a later date.

