Sandra Scharff Fejeran, familian Apu/Bali Tres, of Yigo, died Jan. 17 at the age of 70. Mass of Intention is offered at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday (no Mass Thursday), 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and 6 p.m. Sunday until Jan. 25 at Santa Bernadita Catholic Church in Agafa Gumas, Yigo. Funeral details will be announced at a later date.

