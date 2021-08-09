Sandy “Sand Man” Crisostomo Meno, familian Shorty, of Malojloj, died July 27 at the age of 52. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 10 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Inalåhan Cemetery. Public health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

