Sandy “Sand Man” Crisostomo Meno, familian Shorty, of Malojloj, died July 27 at the age of 52. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 10 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Inalåhan Cemetery. Public health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.
Ask anyone who's tried to open a new restaurant or retail store or any company that's built apartments or developed commercial properties – th…
OMBRE GA'CHONG
- Lee P. Webber
It was heartbreaking for me to read the recent story in this newspaper announcing that fishing permits were being issued for the Achang Bay an…
- Odessa Martinez
How can this be the solution for a civilized society? A society that unfortunately created the stray dog problem. A problem that will perpetua…
