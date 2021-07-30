Sandy Crisostomo Meno, also known as “Sand Man," familian Shorty, of Malojloj, died July 27 at the age of 52. Rosary is being prayed each evening at 7 p.m. at the family residence in Malojloj. Rosaries will end on Aug. 4. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 10 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St. (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Inalåhan Cemetery. Public health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

