Santiago "Sandy" Acfalle Crisostomo, familian Beyong, of Asan, died July 23 at the age of 59. Mass of Intention is being offered at Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church in Asan: 7 a.m. Monday-Friday; 5 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 9 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries