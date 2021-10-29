Santiago Bascon Manasan, of Yigo, died on Oct. 24 at the age of 83. Viewing and last respects may be paid on Nov. 3 from 9 - 11:30 a.m., at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries