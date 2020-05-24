Santiago Gil Camangian Caasi, of Liguan Terrace, died on May 8 at the age of 90. Private funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Interment services will take place in Bolinao, Pangasinan, Philippines.
In another week, the island's Catholic faithful will return to Mass inside churches with some strict limitations.
Words are food for the brain. To make children smarter you need to grow their word power. Their IQ scores are linked to how proficient they be…
Editor's note: Local attorney and Guam procurement expert and teacher John Thomas Brown wrote a 10-page opinion titled "Guam laws on emergency…
