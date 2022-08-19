Santiago “Sandy“ Guiang Delos Reyes, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died on August 16 at the age of 94. Mass of Intention is offered at 7 a.m. Monday - Friday (No Mass on Thursdays), 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. Sunday and will end on Saturday, August 27 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Hågat. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Santiago Guiang Delos Reyes
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Relatives can now get paid for watching family's children
- Cheryl Borja wanted by GPD for questioning
- Fisherman saw 'tourists' before reporting illegal entry
- Tamuning bar is another pandemic casualty
- 'Innocent since day one': Terlaje's charges dropped
- 'Monsters' get life sentences for murder of former mayor
- Complaint: Woman stole man's truck 'out of spite'
- First witness called in Moore’s shooting trial says he lied to police
- Governor’s campaign ‘heartened’ by poll results
- Filings sealed as delegate looks to settle tax debt case
Images
Videos
As part of our ongoing efforts to continually offer the best quality content to our readers, The Guam Daily Post is currently revamping our fo… Read more
That's life
- Helen Middlebrooke
Being the infoholic that I am, I’ve had plenty to consume in the last two years: Read more
- Ginger Cruz
I read with disappointment the depressing editorial last Monday from Lee Webber. A rich businessman’s take, full of the elitist disdain of som… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In