Santiago “Sandy“ Guiang Delos Reyes, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died on August 16 at the age of 94. Mass of Intention is offered at 7 a.m. Monday - Friday (No Mass on Thursdays), 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. Sunday and will end on Saturday, August 27 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Hågat. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Tags

Load entries