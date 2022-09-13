Santiago “Sandy“ Guiang Delos Reyes, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died August 16 at the age of 94. Last respects will be held from 9 – 11 a.m. September 24 at ADA’S Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will follow at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Hågat. Interment will follow at Our lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills.

