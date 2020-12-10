Sarah David Hunt, from Yigo, formerly of Saipan, died on Nov. 30 at the age of 62. Private cremation will be held.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Will you get the COVID-19 shot?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- $4M in tax refunds, $138K in EIP payments to be mailed
- ‘We’ve got to start saying no’
- Ex-UFC fighter wants house arrest restrictions lifted
- Truck driver, 30, dies in crash
- ‘She will always be there for us’
- Automatic extensions issued for Guam driver's licenses, driver's permits
- Leptospirosis cases reported on Guam
- UPDATE: Police confirm 1 died in crash
- $4M in tax refunds coming up
- Airport employee tests positive for COVID-19
Images
Videos
It seems like our local government is waiting either for the sky to fall or for more federal funds to flood in and save pandemic-hit Guamanian… Read more
Writings on the Wall
- Ron McNinch
In 1976, the U.S. Bicentennial was celebrated throughout the United States and the U.S. Congress passed an act to allow Guam and the U.S. Virg… Read more
- Gia Righetti
Animal cruelty. A brief glance through local news companies’ Facebook pages will show that this topic generates on average more comments than … Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In