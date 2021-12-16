Sarla K. Sharma, of Tamuning, died Dec. 9 at the age of 74. Last respects will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 22 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Livestream link  is: www.hdezwebcast.com/show/sarla-kishore-sharma. Cremation will follow at 3 p.m.

Load entries