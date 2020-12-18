Saul Q. Dimla, of Dededo, died Nov. 13 at the age of 42. Mass will be offered at 6 p.m. Dec. 18 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment service will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 19 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 1,040 tax refund checks being mailed for June filers
- 1,040 tax refund checks being mailed for June filers
- 'Tell me why my orders are not being followed'
- Man arrested for allegedly molesting teen
- Holiday safety: Make sure doors are locked
- Social gathering, other restrictions, to ease starting tomorrow
- Social gathering increased to 10 people; governor adjusts other restrictions
- Guam man wanted in California
- Man wanted in Tamuning attack
- $80M of cocaine washes up on Marshall Islands
Images
Videos
The hope for a vaccine is here. And while many have to wait a few more months, it's worth considering
Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero made one of the most impactful comments during the ceremony on Thursday signaling the start of vaccinations for COVID-19. Read more
Insights
- Father Fran Hezel
When did the cult of the plastic water bottle begin? Could it have been sometime in the 1980s? I just remember how surprised I was, living in … Read more
- David J. Lujan
On Nov. 21, the Pacific News Center carried a story about Lt. Gov. Tenorio being prohibited from being a godfather for the sole reason he is i… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In