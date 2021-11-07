Sean “Spanky” Kieth Ramirez Debevoise, of Ordot, died on Oct. 25 at the age of 47. Nightly Mass at San Juan Bautista church on weekdays at 6 p.m.; 5 p.m. on Saturday; and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Last respects will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 19 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial at noon at San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot. Private cremation services to be held.
