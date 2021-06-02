Segundo Antonio Manibusan Perez, familian Mafongfong/Ginya, of Agana Heights, died May 25 at the age of 68. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon June 22 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation will follow.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former bank employee admits he shared child porn image on company phone
- Man will serve year in prison for impregnating a 14-year-old girl
- Governor expands local cash relief program
- GPD investigates officer-involved shooting
- Hotels gear up for thousands of arriving military personnel
- Traveling to CNMI from Guam or vice versa?
- Governor signs 'All RISE' executive order to include government employees in pandemic emergency payout
- SNAP benefits for able-bodied adults extended
- Alleged drug trafficker faced life sentence, takes plea deal
- Name tattooed on hand helps police ID knife attack suspect
Images
Videos
On Guam, there are three hospitals. Two of them, Guam Regional Medical City and Naval Hospital Guam, have the Gold Seal of Approval from The J… Read more
The Guam Strategy
- By Carl TC Gutierrez
As permit czar answering to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, it is my duty to (1) clear backed-up business licensing and construction permit applicatio… Read more
- Peter S. Watson
At the May 12 hearing on Insular Cases (House Resolution 279) came to a close, the vice speaker of Guam’s Legislature made these powerful fina… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In