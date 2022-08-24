Seniorida Emelios, of NCS, Dededo, died on August 11 at the age of 50 years. Last respects will be held at 7 p.m. August 26 and at 10 a.m. on August 27 at the family residence, 183 B Chalan Disipulu, Dededo. Burial will follow immediately after at Vicente A. Limtiaco Cemetery in Nimitz Hill, Piti.

Tags

Load entries