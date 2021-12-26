Serafin Reyes Pablo, of Talo'fo'fo', died Dec. 6 at the age of 77. Viewing and last respects will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 28 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel in Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talo'fo'fo'. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Garden of Devotion in Windward Hills.
