Serafina “Chinang" Guerrero Mafnas, Familian Serafin/Robat, of Leyang, Barrigada, died Dec. 3 at the age of 76. Nightly rosary is being said at 7 p.m. at 415 Leyang Road, Barrigada, and also live on Bernice Cauthen's Facebook page. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Dec. 30 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

