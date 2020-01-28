Seth Gordo Olleres Jan 28, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Seth Gordo Olleres Back to Top Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Seth Gordo Olleres, of Dededo, died Jan. 15 at the age of 58. Interment services will be held in the Philippines. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Seth Gordo Olleres Interment Dededo Service Philippines Age Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Weekly Online Poll Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post. Do you agree with GovGuam's decision to spend $1.5M on the right to lease the old Legislature? You voted: Yes, it was a smart move No, GovGuam should have used the money to build on government land I don't know enough about the issue Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesTwins' lawsuits over disability benefits await decisionMan denies federal drug chargeBREAKING NEWS: Woman found dead in TotoPedestrian's husband: 'She's the light of my life'Domestic abuse victim: Cops, courts are failing women like meWoman allegedly walked out of store with a $535 bagJudge: Theft means Marine will lose jobSuspect arrested in Toto killingPolice officer, former Guam resident, killed in HawaiiGPD suspects foul play in unidentified woman's death Images Videos Opinion Forum Stay informed but only trust reputable sources on new coronavirus Stay informed but only trust reputable sources on new coronavirus Read more Featured Columnists Helping Your Child Succeed Childhood play has many benefits By Elizabeth Hamilton Childhood play is more than just fun and games. It is an essential part of children’s intellectual, social, emotional, and physical developmen… Read more Letters to the Editor Navy chief petty officer's widow donates to JROTC Doug Bowling I want to write this letter to thank Lisa Rose Abrenilla for her gracious support of the Guam High School Navy JROTC program. Read more
