Seventino “Seven” Kaliga, of Mangilao, died September 28 at the age of 55. Nightly rosary is being offered at 6 p.m. at 112 Kalamendo Street, Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 7 - 11 p.m. October 19 at 112 Kalamendo Street in Mangilao. Mass for Christian burial will be offered on October 20th, at noon at San Vicente-San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.
Seventino Kaliga
