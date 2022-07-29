Severina “Binang"/"Sally” Apuron Cruz, of Adacao, Mangilao, died July 25 at the age of 85. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. July 29, at 4:30 p.m. July 30, at 10 a.m. July 31, and at 6 p.m. Aug. 1 and 2 at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao.
