Shannon Irene Siguenza, of Agana Heights, died on Aug. 25 at the age of 34. Viewing and last respects will be held from 2-3:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

