Shaun Eric Baleto, familian “Cap/Jaman," of Santa Rita, died Oct. 11 at the age of 42. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Thursday, Nov. 5, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass will be held at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Rita, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

