Shawn “Bubba” Lee Cadag Tabayoyong, of Kaiser, Dededo, died Sept. 5 at the age of 47. Mass of Intention is being prayed at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (lower level) Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo, and at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (upper level) Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo until Sept. 18. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 20, at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon, at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo (upper level). Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment services will be held Sept. 21, 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona. The funeral will be livestreamed via Zoom at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84021104045?pwd=a2N0R1FZK3dMWU5rTit5TjVIRVlLdz09

