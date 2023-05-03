Shawn Thomas Quinata Fejeran, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, passed away May 1 at the age of 50. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6:30 a.m. (excluding Sunday with mass at 9:30 a.m.) ending May 9 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Sånta Rita-Sumai. Last respects will be held from 9–11:30 a.m. May 17 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Sånta Rita-Sumai. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens.

