Shawnrick “Shawn Boy” Douglas Tudela, of Barrigada, died Dec. 6 at the age of 30. Rosary will be said, followed by celebration of Mass, at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church, Barrigada. Last respects will be held from 8-10:15 a.m. Dec. 28 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

