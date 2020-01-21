Siaosi Furen, also known as "George/Samoan," of Inarajan, died recently at the age of 68. Rosaries are being prayed at 7 p.m. Jan. 21 and 22 at 690 Malojloj Highway. Final rosary will be at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 23 followed by 5 p.m. Mass at St. Joseph Church in Inarajan. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Jan. 24 at the Inarajan church. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Interment will follow at Inarajan Cemetery.
