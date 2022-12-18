Sicet “Sis” Quinata Quidachay, of Humåtak, died Dec. 15 at the age of 77. Mass of Intention and rosary is being said at 7 p.m. weekdays at San Dionisio Catholic Church, Humåtak. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Jan. 7 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Dionisio Catholic Church followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

