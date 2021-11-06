Silvestre Taisacan Mendiola

Silvestre Taisacan Mendiola

Silvestre Taisacan Mendiola, also known as Silvester, of Dededo, died on Oct. 29 at the age of 86 years. Rosary is being prayed daily at 12:30 p.m. via Zoom. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada (across Department of Revenue & Taxation). Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto. Private cremation to follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries