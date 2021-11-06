Silvestre Taisacan Mendiola, also known as Silvester, of Dededo, died on Oct. 29 at the age of 86 years. Rosary is being prayed daily at 12:30 p.m. via Zoom. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada (across Department of Revenue & Taxation). Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto. Private cremation to follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
