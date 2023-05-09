Simenson Angawan, of Yigo, passed away May 1 at the age of 45. Last respects will be held from 6-10 p.m. May 18 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will be held at 10 a.m. May 19 at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, Piti.

