Simon “Francing”, D. C. Macaraeg, Sr., of Yigo, passed away June 25 at the age of 95. Rosary is being offered at 6 p.m. nightly at the family residence: #358 AF Tun Josen Diego Road, Yigo. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. July 13 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at noon followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Simon D. C. Macaraeg, Sr.
