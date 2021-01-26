Simplicia Marie Ofalla Cruz, also known as “Simply” and “Sim,” of Yigo and formerly of Piti, died Jan. 6 at the age of 68. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 26 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. Public Health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

