Singeko Maria Olkeriil, of Tamuning, died at the age of 86. Last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon April 27 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

