Sir Knight Paul San Nicolas Shimizu, KSS, familian Kacha, of Piti, died March 31 at the age of 65. Last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon April 22 at the Father Duenas Memorial School Phoenix Center in Mangilao. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. April 23 at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña. Interment will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.
